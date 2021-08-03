2022 Sportsman XP 1000 Aims to Be the Smartest, Most Powerful ATV Right Now

When you say trail adventure, you say ATV. Period. There are a lot of ways to experience the outdoors and feel the taste of adventure, but nothing gives you the thrills and sense of power that riding an ATV does. Already famous for its highly-capable all-terrain vehicles, Polaris is now launching an even bolder version of the popular Sportsman.
With the summer season in full swing and the hunting season coming up, outdoor enthusiasts are keeping their eyes on the latest trail toys that can double the fun and amp up the power. Polaris didn’t disappoint and came up with hot upgrades and new models for its 2022 line-up. One of the vehicles that stand out is, for sure, the new Sportsman XP 1000. Known for its rugged build and unmatched power, the Sportsman is now claiming to be the most advanced trail ATV out there.
The major upgrade that most of the new Polaris vehicles are boasting is connectivity. Yes, even when you’re off-road, you have to stay in touch – it keeps you safe, on track and on time. Of course, when you’re off conquering trails, you can’t free up your hands to use your phone and you might not even have cell service. This is why the new Sportsman comes with Ride Command, an industry-exclusive technology that keeps you connected at all times, with GPS navigation and Group Ride included.
Sportsman is also the only one in the industry to have an independent rear suspension. Paired with 10.25” of travel and 11.5” of ground clearance, it makes this model one of the most capable ATVs for handling all-terrain challenges. The 90 HP ProStar engine also plays a part in that and it’s powerful enough to get through rough spots and haul heavy cargo. Equally apt for play and work, this trail beast comes with steel-reinforced racks, boasting 675 lbs of payload and 1,500 lbs of towing capacity.
Adding to its off-road capabilities, the 27" Duro tires and front trail bumper enhance the Sportsman’s control on rough terrain, while the LED lower and Pod lighting keeps you riding as late as you as want, and even in low-visibility conditions.
The new Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition comes in all black, with pricing starting at $13,499. For passionate hunters, there’s also a new XP 1000 Hunt Edition with upgraded features.
