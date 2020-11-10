Do Petrolheads go to Goodwood Instead of Heaven When They Die?

How to Look After Your Car When Working from Home

What you're about to see might just convince you that when petrolheads die, they go to the United Kingdom, and more specifically, to Goodwood. 1 photo



Others might be more focused on legendary cars of another era, and others will just straight up refuse to look at anything powered by fossil fuels and choose an EV instead.



And that's why the Goodwood Speed Week is such an amazing thing to witness with your own eyes. While the 2020 Edition of the popular Festival of Speed was postponed for 2021 due to the current global health crisis, the organisers have gone ahead with the Speed Week.



This way, cars of all shapes and sizes, of all makes and eras, are unleashed on the 2.3 mile long track in West Sussex, in a Time Attack type of format.



This video kicks off with a classic 1989 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 and then quickly moves on to a EuroNascar version of the Toyota Camry. Two



You might not expect to see a Holden Commodore race car at Goodwood, but then again, this is just one of many cars you wouldn't expect seeing being thrown around the racetrack as if there's no tomorrow.



Ex-Group C cars and LMP cars are up next, and fans get to see more than they would ever expect, as GT Cars and Formula cars are lined up just around the corner, while lap times get ever more impressive as minutes go by. Enjoy the show!



