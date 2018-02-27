autoevolution
 

DJ Marshmello Holds a Shovel Next to His G550 4x4 Squared

27 Feb 2018, 19:16 UTC ·
by
We don't talk about DJ Marshmello that much, but the guy has some awesome rides. His latest is a customized G550 4x4 Squared.
While an all-new G-Class has just come out, it looks so similar that nobody will know Marshmello has an older model

Sadly, we don't know about the guy to understand why he calls this a "S’more x S’more." Is that because S’mores are square or something? Likewise, the fact that he's holding a custom white shovel is a little weird. But the game Shovel Knight is popular right now.

Even though it looks like a standard G550, this model has been fitted with a few goodies by the Los Angeles tuners RBD.

In the video below, RBD explains how they installed a roof light switch, which U.S.-spec models don't get. They also messed around with the trim, fitted a bull bar and a roof rack with jerry cans and everything. Is Marshmellow preparing for a zombie apocalypse here or is this a party on wheels?

The roof lights have an excellent carbon fiber cover that matches the carbon fiber wheel arches. We also know that the Mercedes grille has been replaced with pure mesh.

The wheels are our favorite part of the whole car. They're so understated on a car that shouts its aggressive intentions from the mountaintops.

Marshmello doesn't have a vast collection, but he likes to splurge from time to time. In the past few years, he owned a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and a BMW i8, both of which match him pretty well.

Mods aside, the Squared is the first G-Class to adopt the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by Mercedes-AMG which now powers the G63. The unit is tuned to develop 422 horsepower (310 kW), and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft) of torque in this application. Portal axles also set it apart from lesser SUVs.

