2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Official Photos Show Mean Green Camo

Shortly after, the manufacturer released official images of the GT coupe, wearing the same flaming, mean, green camo, in preparation for the official unveiling of the model less than a month from now, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Official details about the new GT Coupe have not yet been released, but nearly a year of spyshots and rumors did manage to paint
a pretty good image of what the oddly named four-door Mercedes-AMG
GT Coupe will be all about.
The third in-house development from AMG is based on the MRA platform and will probably use, from the get-go, three different engines. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 will be offered in two different power outputs, while a second, inline-six, 3.0-liter might be the one completing the offering.
Being caught up in the electric frenzy which has engulfed the automotive world, Mercedes-AMG will probably go for a hybrid offering at a later date, adding electric motors to the V8 so that the GT Coupe hybrid will have a rumored 800 hp troop.
In the official, short statement released together with the photos of the green-livery GT, Mercedes-AMG says the “four-door AMG GT is already demonstrating its versatility in the most diverse conditions.”
“My team and I are now in the final testing phase before the upcoming world premiere,”
added Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, earlier this month, when another set of official photos
was released.
As the 2018 Geneva Motor Show draws near, it’s likely more, and more official details will be released by the car maker.