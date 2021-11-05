Diego Maradona Fans, Get Your Wallets: BMWs, Houses, Memorabilia for Sale

Diego Maradona was the undisputed God of football, a sports icon celebrated for his achievements on and off the field, and courted by controversy for his personal exploits. El Diez, as he was known due to the number on his shirt (10), died in November 2020, leaving behind a fraction of the wealth he accumulated in his lifetime.
Reports in the local media claim that, at the time of his death, Maradona had either $100,000 or $500,000 to his name, having burned through his millions at a fast and constant rate. His children are now selling some of his possessions to pay off the debts incurred for storage on two massive containers that hold most of his stuff.
These possessions, available at an online auction held by Adrian Mercado Subastas, include three personal cars that Maradona used until his final days, and two houses in Buenos Aires, Argentina, together with trivia like sportswear, balls, signed photos and posters, and even workout equipment. The auction, La Subasta del 10 (“The auction of the 10”), aims to raise money to pay the bills on storage and will go live on December 19.
The priciest vehicle of the three offered is a 2018 BMW 750i, which is listed with a starting price of $225,000. The other BMW in the lot is an M4 coupe, a 2017 model year, which comes with special lighting, a police siren and Maradona’s signature on the dashboard. Somewhat strangely, this one is priced more reasonably, with the auction starting at $165,000.
For the more practical Maradona fan, the lot includes a people-mover that the football star would often use to make the journey from home into Buenos Aires. It’s a 2015 Hyundai van that looks to have been maintained in solid condition, including the beige interior, which is plush enough to ferry a celebrity of Maradona’s caliber.
The lot includes two separate homes, one of which Maradona bought for his parents. With a total of six rooms and in need of only minor touch-ups, bidding for it starts at $900,000. The other one will start at $65,000 because it’s in poorer shape and of much smaller dimensions, but it still has a small patio with a pool.
If you’re thinking these figures are not that impressive considering we’re talking about a legend, bear in mind that spirits tend to flare at auctions. Another one of Maradona’s old cars, a 1992 Porsche 911 that he owned briefly while in Spain, sold earlier this year for twice the highest estimate, fetching almost $600,000 at auction.
