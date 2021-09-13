Did London Face a Wild Road Rage Episode? No, It Was Just a Fleeing Thief

This article offers no answers for what you can see in the tweets below. One of them only explains that the violent footage was not a road rage incident, as it may seem from the first video. In fact, a thief was running away from the owner of the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue he had just stolen a mile away from the one in which everything happened: Benson Avenue, Newham, London.
If you decide to check the video, make sure to do it with your earphones: the audio is not safe for work. Understandably: we would not avoid swearing a few times if we witnessed something remotely similar. Regardless of what you decide to do, the ugly part started when a BMW 6 Series chose to park, blocking the Land Rover’s passage for a brief moment, but the thief was not willing to wait.
He rammed the 6 Series at least six times, backing the Range Rover to crash harder until the convertible BMW is pushed out of the way. That’s something the second video shows, but it seems to start after other crashes had already happened. In other words, the complete footage of what occurred from start to finish tends to be even more shocking to watch.
According to the tweets from ig1_ig2, two children were in the 6 Series when the car was being demolished. We have no idea if they were hurt but hope that all passengers and the driver are ok.
The Range Rover was stolen from Melford Road, E6. Due to the damages, it was later abandoned at Claughton Road, according to MyLondon. That’s just a few yards from where the thief almost killed many people while trying to escape the owner. In total, the thief only drove the car for 1.2 miles. The first video shows the owner of the stolen Range Rover coming after it in what looks like a Range Rover Sport.
If you happen to have any information about the thief, get in touch with the Metropolitan Police and help them identify the man. Not only for stealing the Range Rover but especially for threatening the lives of so many people that only happened to be in his path. May London live better days than these.
The black range was stolen a few streets down and being chased by the owner . The6 series was coming the other way and was about to pull into a space . The range decided to start ramming him to get away . The car was abandoned at the end of the road. BMW had 2 young kids inside pic.twitter.com/dDh6mUMNvs— ig1_ig2 (@ig1_ig2) September 13, 2021