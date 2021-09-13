Driver Performs Tiny Variation on the Usual "Mustang Crashes Leaving Car Meet" Routine

How long until people turn up at car meets, see there's at least one Mustang there, turn around and leave? It's either that or everyone will just stand back a hundred yards or so from any Mustang when it's time to go home, with their car pointed the other way ready for evasive maneuvers.
Yes, Mustang drivers crashing has become the subject of memes, just like BMW drivers not using their indicators, but that doesn't mean there is no truth to the claim. And as far as the driver in the clip below goes, they actually managed to combine the reputation of both these brands into one glorious crash that also happens to include a modified Volkswagen Beetle.
When two regular cars crash, it's still painful, but at least you know there are plenty of parts available and it won't be long until those vehicles are back on the road, almost as good as they were before. With these ones, however, which are either well-kept classics or heavily customized (or both), it's never that easy. That makes clips like this more uncomfortable to watch, but also harder to comprehend why these people don't take more care of their rides.
It seems as though opinions are a little split, even if not exactly down the middle, as to who is to blame for this crash. Most people believe it is the Mustang's fault. When we first see it, the Fox Body is transitioning from the first lane into the second. The indicator wasn't on, but that's not so bad since no other cars were affected by that move.
The Beetle was right behind it, and with the car in front gone, the driver decides to give it a little gas. Not too much, you don't want to do a Mustang spin or anything like that, just enough to give the people on the side a taste of the sound made by the engine you had swapped for the original air-cooled boxer.
The Mustang driver's other vehicle is, apparently, an eighteen-wheeler, because that's the only way to explain why they felt the need to go into the second lane before making a right turn to enter a parking lot - all without touching the indicator stalk. Or checking the mirrors, for that matter.
Sadly, it looks as though the VW suffered the most damage, though the Mustang won't be attending any meeting for a while either. We say "sadly" because, even though they're not entirely blameless (passing on the right is never a good idea), it's definitely the Mustang driver's insurance company that will be the busiest of the two.
