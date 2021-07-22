Ferrari SF90 With Assetto Fiorano Package Meets Its End on Narrow Italian Road

Crashing a 1,000 hp supercar on a narrow road with dry asphalt conditions and no apparent visibility issues is clearly not the best of looks. It pretty much screams driver error, even though we can’t be totally sure that’s the case.
The incident took place in the small town of Ventimiglia, Italy, and here’s hoping that all individuals involved managed to walk away unharmed. The car however, a gorgeous Ferrari SF90 Stradale equipped with the ultra-expensive Assetto Fiorano package, was far from ok.
It would appear the Ferrari had issues on both sides of the road. Its right-hand side mirror is damaged, the windshield is cracked bad, airbags for both the driver and passenger have been inflated and finally, the left-hand side of the car is in really bad shape. The front bumper and fender are both crumpled up, plus there’s damage to both wheels on that side and possibly damage to the axles as well – especially at the rear.
Going back to the Assetto Fiorano package, it adds race mods to your SF90 Stradale or Spider, specifically the race derived Multimatic shocks, titanium springs and the lightweight carbon fiber elements found in the door panels and underbody. Other highlights include the titanium exhaust system and the visibly larger rear spoiler, which is how you spot an SF90 equipped with this package.
As for what may have caused somebody to lose control of an SF90, it could have something to do with the performance characteristics but that’s still not as likely a culprit as inattentiveness or inexperience behind the wheel.
Make no mistake though, the SF90 Stradale is a seriously fast car, powered by a twin turbocharged V8 engine working alongside three electric motors. It produces a combined 986 hp (1,000 ps), which will in turn get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. It’s also worth noting that the SF90 is quicker around the Fiorano circuit than the LaFerrari hypercar.
