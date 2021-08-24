After Fatal Crash, Nio Demands Owners to Take a Test Before Using NOP

Nio definitely does not want people taking any chances while driving its vehicles with NOP (Navigate on Pilot). When Lin Wenqin, the founder of Chinese restaurant brand Meiyihao, died after crashing his ES8 while using the advanced driving assistant, the Chinese brand created a test to verify if its customers are prepared to deal with the system.
This is not a new idea. Xpeng offers a similar ADAS with a similar name: NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot). The Chinese company started to demand in March that customers that want to use it take an exam.
According to CNEVPost, some users shared on the DDXQ.tech Forum images of the video Nio displays through the Nio App for anyone willing to use the Level 2 ADAS. Apart from NOP, Nio would also have the Nio Pilot. We are not sure if they are just different names for the same thing or if any of them offers more capabilities than the other like FSD supposedly does compared to Autopilot in Tesla’s case.
Nio starts the testing section with a six-minute video. After watching it, Nio customers have to answer ten questions related to the use of NOP and Nio Pilot. The owners that get all ten questions right receive 200 Nio Credits. These credits are a sort of digital currency that allows Nio clients to buy goods from the company or pay for services.
It is not clear what happens if owners fail the test. If Nio requires the test to be taken before NOP or Nio Pilot can be used, logic suggests the ones that do not manage to pass do not get to use the system. We will try to confirm if that is the case with Nio.
Regardless of how effective and enforcing this is, Nio shows it is as hard as possible to teach customers what its cars are actually capable of doing. They are not autonomous, as no vehicle currently for sale is or ever was. This is quite a lesson in preventing autonowashing and its fatal effects.
