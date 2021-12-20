Despite Chip Shortage, Honda Starts Passport and Passport TrailSport Production in Alabama

With ups and downs, 2021 was a good year for Honda, who managed to launch new or improved products on the market and, moreover, to revive the Integra nameplate. We don't know if that addition is on the ups or downs, though.
Located in Lincoln, Alabama, Honda's factory has already been up and running for two decades. It restarted after a short break by introducing the new 2022 Passport and Passport TrailSport crossovers. In addition, this location was used for other trucks. Bob Schwyn, VP of the Alabama Auto plant, says, "Our Honda team has been building light trucks in Lincoln for over two decades, and we're incredibly proud to apply that manufacturing know-how and skill to every new model we produce."
2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport are the newest carmaker's truck range additions. This vehicle's unibody construction and the AWD system with torque vectoring made it an excellent all-round crossover. While it is not a hard-core off-road truck, it can still tackle some unpaved roads and snow. The TrailSport features unique 18" light-alloy wheels. Honda installed orange-on-black badges on the grille and tailgate to differentiate this version even more than the rest of the Passport range.
The Passport's first and second generations were a joint project developed together with GM, who got the European Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, while Isuzu built the Amigo. Honda delivered the V6 powerplant for those, while GM provided the chassis and other off-road specific underpinnings. While these were made in Isuzu's factory from Lafayette, Indiana, starting with 2019, Honda makes the third sequel of the Passport in Alabama. Prices for the 2022 models begin with the EX-L trim level at $37,850, while the TrailSport version comes from $42,470. The top-spec version, named Elite, is priced at $45,430. All values are MSRP and do not include taxes.
What started as an engine production facility twenty years ago became an essential pant for the Japanese carmaker. Overall, over five million engines and vehicles left the assembly lines. The first car that rolled off from there was a Honda Odyssey in 2001. With a maximum capacity of 340,000 cars and engines combined, it is a significant economic point in Alabama. The factory employs 4,500 associates.
2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport are the newest carmaker's truck range additions. This vehicle's unibody construction and the AWD system with torque vectoring made it an excellent all-round crossover. While it is not a hard-core off-road truck, it can still tackle some unpaved roads and snow. The TrailSport features unique 18" light-alloy wheels. Honda installed orange-on-black badges on the grille and tailgate to differentiate this version even more than the rest of the Passport range.
The Passport's first and second generations were a joint project developed together with GM, who got the European Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, while Isuzu built the Amigo. Honda delivered the V6 powerplant for those, while GM provided the chassis and other off-road specific underpinnings. While these were made in Isuzu's factory from Lafayette, Indiana, starting with 2019, Honda makes the third sequel of the Passport in Alabama. Prices for the 2022 models begin with the EX-L trim level at $37,850, while the TrailSport version comes from $42,470. The top-spec version, named Elite, is priced at $45,430. All values are MSRP and do not include taxes.
What started as an engine production facility twenty years ago became an essential pant for the Japanese carmaker. Overall, over five million engines and vehicles left the assembly lines. The first car that rolled off from there was a Honda Odyssey in 2001. With a maximum capacity of 340,000 cars and engines combined, it is a significant economic point in Alabama. The factory employs 4,500 associates.