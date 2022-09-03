Demi Moore Is Floating on Greek Waters, She's Attached to a Ribco Seafarer

Showing off her good-looking body on a boat in Greece while wearing two different swimsuits, both very minimal and sexy. Demi Moore has been spotted wearing a minimal style black two-piece swimsuit on a paddle board, right after she wore a neon pink swimsuit on a speed boat.
In her Instagram post, Demi refers to the place she spent her holidays as a paradise while sunbathing on a board in crystal clear turquoise water. Her slim figure surely goes well with the black swimsuit, which only accentuates her toned body. It seems like the swimsuits she was wearing are a collaboration between Demi Moore herself and Andie Swim, an Australian swimwear luxurious brand.
While clear that Demi Moore enjoyed her days in Greece, we don't know if she truly experienced the sailing capabilities of the Ribco Seafarer 36 chase boat. The boat comes with two Mercury Verado Outboards, each with a maximum power of 400HP, making it quite a bit nippy. Measuring just 10.50m (34ft) in length, the power is more than enough to make it a rather agile speedboat.
The boat can come in a variety of colors ranging from the boring and dull white or brown wood options all the way to bright blue or fiery red. Contrary to its meager size, it can host up to 10 people with a rather pleasant seating arrangement. Two of the seats are up front, while the other eight are grouped in a lounge area.
The hull is made of Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP), and the inflatable tubes are made from a specially created fabric by the well-known brand Orca. The boat also sports a concealed coffee machine for anyone plagued by a caffeine addiction. It is complemented by a wet bar with a sink and mini fridge for those who would rather knock back a few cocktails and relax rather than get the coffee jitters.
