John McClane Is Back for Die Hard Ad, Brings Intense Car Action

A new chapter in the @DieHardBattery story is here. #DIEHARDISBACK pic.twitter.com/BX5TEGnjLb — Advance Auto Parts (@AdvanceAuto) October 18, 2020 It was, but it’s not what fans imagined.Bruce Willis is back as John McClane, but it’s not for a trailer for an upcoming Die Hard installment. Instead, he’s shilling for Die Hard car batteries and this is an official ad, presented as a short film based on the McClane badass character and his many, equally badass confrontations with bad guys from all over the world.You can see the full 2-minute ad in the video below. It starts off with McClane talking to himself about how “this is what you always wanted, the quiet life” when his car battery dies, and what should have been a normal quest for a new one. But McClane’s life is anything but normal so, along the way, he faces bad guys, smashes one skull with his battery replacement, and is chased around town by Humvees.Argyle (De’voreaux White) makes a surprise appearance, as does his 1986 Lincoln Town Car , which he just finished paying off and is still in working condition. Until it’s wrecked by the bad guys, in quite a predictable manner, that is.The ad is packed with other nods to the film franchise, including a shot of Willis crawling through the air vent and, of course, his iconic “Yippie ki yay” line. Well, almost.John McClane was last seen on the big screen in the critically and fan-panned A Good Day to Die Hard, which came out an eternity ago, in 2013. Willis’ IMDB has him attached to a McClane project, but his involvement hasn’t been confirmed yet.In short, this is as good as we get, for the time being.