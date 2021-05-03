Deadly Serious Patrol Boat Looks Like a Lot of Fun on the Water

It’s pretentiously called Tactical Riverine Craft, and in theory it is a means-business machine meant for the most serious of tasks. But just a minute of footage with it in action is enough to convince us it might be a lot of fun as well.
As the name hints, riverine boats are small watercraft meant to be used in places where other types of such machines have little chance of operating successfully. That means shallow waters mostly, but from time to time that can be topped off by areas covered in seaweed, mud, and sand.
All of the above conditions can be expedited quickly by a riverine craft. There are a number of them presently out there in the use of the military, or law enforcement, or even civilians. The most recent to join the party is the one we have here, made by BAE Systems and called exactly that, tactical riverine craft.
Measuring almost 6 meters (20 feet) in length, engines included, this particular machine can hold up to eight people and move them above the surface of the water at speeds that can reach 30 knots.
Made from marine-grade aluminum, it has been designed to be powered by 4-stroke engines of either Yamaha or Pro-Drive make, good for up to 60 horsepower.
According to its maker, this particular boat is deadly serious in performing its tasks. It can be used for anything from insertion and extraction to patrolling and reconnaissance. To be able to do all this, the boat can be deployed in a variety of ways, either from air or other naval ships, it is stackable and can be transported in a trailer.
For now, BAE Systems did not say when the new variant of riverine boat should be ready for business, but you can enjoy It in action in the short video below.
