British Dreadnought Submarines to Use Aircraft-Proven Fly-by-Wire Controls

Did you know that there are more airplanes in the ocean than submarines in the sky? That’s how one meme goes these days, but we’re pretty sure it has nothing to do with aircraft technology being adapted for use in submarines.
By the end of this decade, the Royal Navy (RN), the UK’s maritime fighting force, should start launching into service the Dreadnought class of submarines. The new family of four is meant to replace the Vanguard-class, introduced in the 1990s, as ballistic missile platforms that are deployed around the world in at-sea deterrent roles.
BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, and the Submarine Delivery Agency are the parties involved in the development of the submarines. There will be four such monsters made, with the first one being responsible for giving the name to the class.
HMS Dreadnought is how the Brits will call submarine number 1, and it will be accompanied under the surface of the water over the following years by the HMS Valiant, HMS Warspite, and HMS King George VI.
Earlier this week, BAE Systems announced the Dreadnought will be using fly-by-wire control technologies adapted from airplanes. Called Active Vehicle Control Management (AVCM), the system will be tasked with handling the submarine’s heading, pitch, depth and buoyancy – because of obvious reasons, the company did not go into the specifics of AVCM.
“With over 50 years of avionics experience, we already have a great understanding of how to develop complex, control systems for hi-tech platforms. However, taking our technology underwater brings exciting new challenges and we are proud to support the Dreadnought program and play an important part in our national security effort,” said in a statement Jon Tucker, Director for Maritime Controls at BAE Systems Controls and Avionics.
Dreadnoughts will be the most advanced submarines the Brits have ever fielded. At 153 meters long (502 feet), they will be able to house 130 crew members. It will be the first submarine to have separate crew quarters and toilets for women, but also exercise areas, classroom, and sick bay.
