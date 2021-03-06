U.S. Army to Begin Operational Testing of M113 Armored Vehicle Successor in 2022

Made by the Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation (FMC) starting with the 1960s, the M113 tracked armored personal carrier has been at the center of military operation for decades, having seen action all over the world, from Vietnam to Iraq. But it’s old, and for years now the U.S. Army has been looking to replace it.
Back in 2014, BAE Systems was awarded a contract for the development of M113’s successor. Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is how the company calls its product, and the first batches are already out in the field, performing tests. The first true operational trials though (under realistic combat conditions) will not take place before the first few months of next year, according to Defense News.
The initial production run calls for 450 of these vehicles to be delivered, with a final decision from the U.S. Army on whether to go head on for the AMPV expected to be made later in 2022.
There are five versions of the AMPV envisioned by BAE. The first is the Mission Command vehicle that will be used for command, control, communications and computer capabilities. Then comes the General Purpose vehicle, designed for resupply, maintenance, and casualty evacuation.
Third in line is the more offensive Mortar Carrier, equipped with heavy mortars that can be fired in support of offensive operations. Two medical vehicles, one for evacuation and the other for treatment, are also in the pipeline.
“Finalizing the first AMPV for delivery marks a major milestone for the program and the U.S. Army,” Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems’ Ground Vehicles product line said in a statement back in September 2020, when the first BAE AMPV rolled off the lines.
“The AMPV is designed to meet the Army’s missions for the Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT), and lay the foundation for the future of the battlefield.”
