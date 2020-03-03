Romanian Bridges Are Stronger Than a Tank Turret

Recently, the Romanian army had the task to transport some military equipment from Constanta to Bucharest, which is around 200 km (124 miles) of freeway riding. Sounds like an easy job, right?Not really, actually, because the driver did not calculate the new height of the tank-on-trailer combo, and when the transport reached a maximum height limit crossing, the driver probably just assumed that he would cross beneath it safely. So, he charged in and managed to chop off the transported tank's turret into a bridge.The images show a covered tank turret (military secrets reasons, probably) on the outermost lane of the freeway. In addition, when the chopping was done, collateral victims existed, as it damaged another truck from this particular convoy, domino style.For the in-depth picture analysis, it can be noticed that the bridge has only two scratches, which is fun, considering that it got hit by a who-knows-how-heavy tank turret with an approximate speed of 90 kph (56 mph) or maybe even more, considering that in Eastern Europe most people do not obey the speed limit on the highway. They are like more like “recommendations”.The Constanta Regional Road and Bridge Directorate did their job quickly and managed to clear the freeway by moving the tank turret and the truck onto the shoulder lane, so traffic continued as usual.Therefore, next time you are transporting something which is higher than your usual daily-driver, it would be a good idea to measure how much height you have added to your vehicle in order to not destroy your transport or, even worse, the country's property.