DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s Daughter Velour Gets First Car for First Birthday, Matches Mom's

DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s daughter, Velour, has recently celebrated her first birthday. Since you’re never too young for your first vehicle, she received a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen toy so she could twin with her mom's.
Over the weekend, DaniLeigh took to social media to reveal her daughter, Velour, has already turned one year old. To celebrate, she threw a big party for the little one, receiving lots of gifts.
Among her presents she got for her first birthday party, Velour received her first car, too. Albeit a toy, her mom bought her a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen kiddie car so she could match with her own.
In the short video, DaniLeigh and the little one do some car-twinning, driving one next to each other in their respective vehicles, with Velour's kiddie car rocking a big, red bow on the hood. In the backgroud, you can hear DaniLeigh blasting 50 Cent's "In Da Club," with the artist singing along to the song as she slowly drove and danced inside her dark-painted SUV.
The kiddie car comes with a realistic design to create a Mercedes-AMG G 63. The officially licensed Mercedes-Benz one-seater comes powered by a 12V 4.5AH battery, giving it about one or two hours of operating time after a full charge. It also has a seat belt to keep the little one protected.
When it comes to the real Mercedes-AMG G 63, it has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, capable of delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Based on these figures, it can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
Kiddie cars seem to be a tradition for DaBaby’s children. On a video shared on the rapper's social media page in late October 2021, we saw that his other kids all had toy cars, including a pink Mercedes-Benz convertible, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and even a Lamborghini Aventador for his stepson. So, Velour couldn't miss this trend, for sure.
