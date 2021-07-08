Dacia Teases New Seven-Seater Family Car for IAA Munich, Is It An MPV / Wagon?

After renewing the Sandero and Logan range, launching the Spring electric vehicle, and presenting the facelifted Duster, Dacia is now about to expand its lineup with yet another model.
Described as an “all-new versatile 7-seater family car”, it will be officially unveiled on September 3, prior to its official public premiere at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany, three days later.
The Romanian automaker didn’t say anything else about the model, but since the C-SUV previewed by the Bigster Concept is reportedly due in the second half of 2022, we’re likely looking at the successor of the Lodgy.
An MPV-ish wagon seems to be the most plausible scenario when looking at the official renderings released by Dacia that show a five-door model, with a rather long rear overhang, presumably for the two extra seats behind the second row, and normal ground clearance.
The yet-unnamed vehicle will adopt Dacia’s new design language, and might very well feature the same dashboard panel as the latest Sandero and Logan, complete with the new infotainment systems with smartphone integration. The overall build quality should improve, together with the knee room for rear passengers, and carbo volume, over the old Lodgy.
As Dacia’s new hatchback and sedan vehicles have switched to the CMF-B LS platform, the MPV, if this is indeed the model teased by the Renault-owned car brand, will be underpinned by the same architecture.
This will make it compatible with a host of engines, powered by gasoline or LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), depending on the version, and perhaps with an available automatic gearbox to complement the five- and six-speed manual transmissions, and front-wheel drive only.
We wouldn’t rule out an electrified powertrain either for the new Dacia that’s in the making, but that’s nothing more than pure speculation at this point.
