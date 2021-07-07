3 2021 Dacia Sandero, Logan and Stepway Upgrade the Essentials With Modern Tech

More on this:

2021 Dacia Duster Is Germany’s Most Affordable SUV, Costs Less Than a VW Up!

After four years in the market, the second generation Dacia Duster has received the much-awaited mid-cycle refresh. The Romanian brand’s SUV is getting ready to arrive at dealers across Europe in the coming weeks/months, with a very attractive starting price. 27 photos HP / 66 kW ). By comparison, the 2021 VW Up! city car is listed from €13,540 ($16,036) in its home market.



The



Joining the likes of the latest Sandero, Logan, and Spring EV in the company’s family, which will be expanded in the second half of next year with a C-segment high-rider, previewed by the



The headlights and taillights have a Y-shaped LED pattern, the grille was tweaked, and a discreet spoiler was added at the back. Moreover, this is also Dacia’s first model to get LED turn signals, the automaker claims. The rest of the updates include a new color added to the palette, named the Desert Orange, and new 16- and 17-inch wheels.



A new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wired smartphone integration, can be found inside, as well USB sockets, additional storage, and new upholstery.



Drivers will be aided, depending on the chosen spec, by the blind spot warning, hill start assist, hill descend control, park assist, cruise control with speed limiter, and multi-view camera. In Germany, where it will launch in September, the 2021 Dacia Duster will be available from €11,990 ($14,200) in the Access trim level, with the TCe 90 2WD gasoline powertrain, rated at 90 PS (89/ 66). By comparison, the 2021 VW Up! city car is listed from €13,540 ($16,036) in its home market.The Essential and Comfort grades will start at €13,190 ($15,622) and €14,990 ($17,753) respectively, packing the TCe 100 Eco-G 2WD LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) that produces 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW). The same engine will power the range-topping Prestige, which will set customers back at least €15,990 ($18,938) before options. Each trim level will be detailed in due course.Joining the likes of the latest Sandero, Logan, and Springin the company’s family, which will be expanded in the second half of next year with a C-segment high-rider, previewed by the Bigster Concept , the 2021 Duster has fresh looks.The headlights and taillights have a Y-shaped LED pattern, the grille was tweaked, and a discreet spoiler was added at the back. Moreover, this is also Dacia’s first model to get LED turn signals, the automaker claims. The rest of the updates include a new color added to the palette, named the Desert Orange, and new 16- and 17-inch wheels.A new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wired smartphone integration, can be found inside, as well USB sockets, additional storage, and new upholstery.Drivers will be aided, depending on the chosen spec, by the blind spot warning, hill start assist, hill descend control, park assist, cruise control with speed limiter, and multi-view camera.