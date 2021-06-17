Dacia Follows Up the Bold Bigster Concept with Cool New Visual Brand Identity

The Crazy W124 Hammer: The Special AMG That Will Never Be Forgotten

Dacia is best known for making good value cars that offer all the essentials in a good quality package at one of the lowest prices on the market. It's no surprise, then, that one of Dacia's model, the small hatchback Sandero , was the fourth best-selling car in 2020 across the EU, with only a little over 300 units keeping it from making the top three.Now, though, Renault is seemingly attempting to switch Dacia's positioning on the market a little, presumably allowing Lada to fill the gap this move might leave behind. Once all about value, Dacia is moving toward a more adventurous, outdoorsy, all-around cool character, and this new logo and visual identity will likely help it get there.The new logo was more or less previewed on the Bigster Concept revealed earlier this year, thethat should slot above the only other one currently in Dacia's lineup, the Duster. Even though the company didn't particularly talk about it much, it was obvious the change was going to happen.Now, though, Renault has just made it official. The new logo features a highly stylized and geometrical representation of the letter "D" and "C", which is a big departure from the old logo that featured a complex, rounded shape and a gradient color. Like all the other brands before it (BMW, Volkswagen , Nissan, Kia), Dacia is going for the simple yet powerful approach. The Bigster Concept already showed how it could very easily be integrated into a more complex grille design, which is where the advantage of having a completely geometrical logo shines through.In terms of colors, Dacia is going for a natural palette with the khaki-green you see here at its core. The other three main colors are equally earthy - dark khaki, terracotta, and sand - with the two secondary ones responsible for providing the accents: bright orange and green.As is usually the case with such important changes, Dacia plans to introduce the new identity gradually. It will first be used in various official communication channels starting this month, with the company's outlets set to commence their full conversion early next year. As for the actual vehicles, you'll have to wait until around this time next year to see the DC logo applied. Alternatively, you can just look at the Bigster Concept now.

Editor's note: When it comes to logotypes, you can't beat simplicity so, whoever came up with this, deserves a raise When it comes to logotypes, you can't beat simplicity so, whoever came up with this, deserves a raise

