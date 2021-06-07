Spacious 2022 Dacia Bigster Looks Wildly Practical in Accurate Rendering

Anyone remotely invested in Dacia’s European success story probably knows that Renault’s budget brand and Russia’s Lada are now a single business unit. Meanwhile, the rest of the world might remember the French company’s awkwardly named “Renaulution” business plan that was presented back in January. More importantly for Dacia, the new strategy heralded a welcomed expansion.
Quite literally, because the company premiered the Bigster Concept as a way of ushering in a new era where the Duster won’t be alone in playing the crossover SUV game. Even better, the upcoming production version of the Bigster prototype will attack the highly disputed compact segment. That one is on fire in Europe, with just about everyone vying for a piece of the money pie.
Dacia has been quite busy officially introducing the all-new fully electric Spring or the third-generation Sandero to markets across the Old Continent, so it’s not that surprising the company gets a helping hand from the rumor mill.
As such, we now have an exclusive render coming from Reichel Car Design to corroborate the recent finds. It’s not long since we checked out the alleged patent images that got leaked, showing that Dacia fully intends to get the Bigster into production with very little changes compared to the conceptual version.
Now we’re getting all that set into the proper perspective, and the red Bigster we see here courtesy of pixel master Bernhard Reichel has all the right cues to seem almost a part of the real world. It will arrive above the Duster as the company’s new SUV flagship, but we expect the new model to remain as affordable as possible.
Of course, it’s not going to be on par with the bargain Duster, which kicks off at just €11,990 ($14,599 at the current exchange rates) in Germany in Access trim. But it probably won’t come with a base price tag going above what Dacia wants for the most expensive Duster, the Urban special model (€16,990/$20,687) either.
Dacia has been quite busy officially introducing the all-new fully electric Spring or the third-generation Sandero to markets across the Old Continent, so it’s not that surprising the company gets a helping hand from the rumor mill.
As such, we now have an exclusive render coming from Reichel Car Design to corroborate the recent finds. It’s not long since we checked out the alleged patent images that got leaked, showing that Dacia fully intends to get the Bigster into production with very little changes compared to the conceptual version.
Now we’re getting all that set into the proper perspective, and the red Bigster we see here courtesy of pixel master Bernhard Reichel has all the right cues to seem almost a part of the real world. It will arrive above the Duster as the company’s new SUV flagship, but we expect the new model to remain as affordable as possible.
Of course, it’s not going to be on par with the bargain Duster, which kicks off at just €11,990 ($14,599 at the current exchange rates) in Germany in Access trim. But it probably won’t come with a base price tag going above what Dacia wants for the most expensive Duster, the Urban special model (€16,990/$20,687) either.