Lease a Dacia Sandero for €3.30 per Day in Germany, Get 10,000 km of Free LPG

The The Romanian automaker is offering the ECO-G versions of the Sandero small hatchback and Dusterwith 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of free LPG (liquified petroleum gas).What’s the catch, you ask? Well, to benefit from Dacia’s offer, one will have to lease one of the two cars. The rates start at €3.30 (equal to $4) per day for the Sandero , whereas the Duster is a bit more pricey, at €3.97 ($4.8) per day. Customers who opt for the full service flat rate will have to pay an extra €1.20 ($1.45) and €0.96 ($1.16) respectively per day.Available at no extra cost over the petrol-powered TCe 90, the TCe 100 ECO-G bi-fuel power unit for the Sandero is rated at 101 PS (100/ 74), and it has an identical output in the Duster Deal TCe 100 ECO-G. Dacia claims that with the 50-liter (13.2-gallon) petrol and 32-liter (8.5-gallon) LPG tanks filled, a total driving range in excess of 1,300 km (808 miles) is possible.Like all the brand’s vehicles, the bi-fuel Sandero and Duster get a 100,000-kilometer (62,137-mile) / 3-year warranty, whichever comes first.The 2020 Sandero lineup includes the Access, Essential and Comfort versions in Germany, with recommended retail prices of €8,690 ($10,535), €9,190 ($11,142) and €10,290 ($12,475) respectively.The 2020 Duster , on the other hand, can be ordered in one of six trim levels. The family starts with the €11,990 ($14,536) Access, followed by the €12,990 ($15,749) Deal, €14,490 ($17,567) Comfort, and €15,890 ($19,264) Prestige. The Celebration and Urban models sit at the top of the range, starting at €16,890 ($20,477) and €16,990 ($20,598) respectively.