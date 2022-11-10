DaBaby Has the Best Response to Critics: "I Was at the Top, but Fell off…" His Maybach

Rapper DaBaby just hopped on social media to funnily respond to claims about his low ticket sales while still showing his fleet, joking he “fell off” his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
In a new video on social media, rapper DaBaby, in real life Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, comments on the speculation about losing his popularity with his fans. He did so by showing off his fleet, which includes a yellow Lamborghini Urus, a deep blue Rolls-Royce Phantom, a deep blue Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a red Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. And he used them all to poke fun at the critics.
Commenting on the alleged "fall from grace," in the brief video, he lies on the driveway with his arms and legs spread apart, joking that "I was at the top, but then fell off," DaBaby says with a laugh, as he is on the ground in front of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which has the driver's door open.
Although he is joking about falling from his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the rapper were on top of the luxury SUV. A few months ago, he shared a video of him having fun in his yard and dancing on the roof of his yellow Lamborghini Urus.
In the caption of the clip, he wrote: “I FELL OFF. But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT,” he wrote in the caption. “I ran this s**t up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”
Despite the alleged “fall from grace,” DaBaby’s Instagram account boats 21 million followers and the rapper’s net worth is estimated at around $6 million. Which is more than enough for a huge mansion, plus an expensive fleet of cars worth over $1 million. And, as we can see in this recent video, he still has his humor, which is priceless.
