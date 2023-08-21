Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition Launches at The Quail to Commemorate USAF's SR-71

The American car manufacturer was present at Monterey Car Week and has honored both its 21C hybrid sports car and Lockheed's crazy long-range, high-altitude, Mach 3+ strategic reconnaissance aircraft.
Developed by Lockheed's Skunk Works division and manufactured by the American aerospace company in just 32 examples, the SR-71 'Blackbird' was probably one of humankind's most innovative jets ever conceived. It's to the world of aviation what a Rimac Nevera is to the modern EV lifestyle – something entirely bonkers that can outpace just about anything.
Back when it was in operation with the United States Air Forces, the standard MO for evading a surface-to-air missile launch was to simply accelerate to around Mach 3.2 and basically outpace the missile! Out of 32, twelve were lost to accidents, and none to enemy action – a nice record, frankly. Of course, operating and maintaining was also more expensive than a Bugatti!
Frankly, it's a statement of what people's intelligence and resolve can do – and while it served with the military, it didn't even carry any weapons, just lots of signals intelligence sensors, radars, and cameras. A legend, true and true. So, no wonder that everyone wants to pay their respects. Including newborn Czinger Vehicles Inc., an American producer of hybrid sports cars that appeared in 2019.
Their only vehicle so far is the Czinger 21C, which counts itself among the most expensive cars in the world that you could theoretically buy in 2023. It lags behind Bugattis, Paganis, Koenigseggs, Astons, and other exotic brands, but not for the lack of trying – as the model was developed using AI and 3D printing techniques. Designed and built in Los Angeles, California, the Czinger 21C will allegedly feature just 80 units for the entire production run, divided between the road version and a dedicated track variant.
However, it seems that Czinger needed to take advantage of the opportunity to join the home events during Monterey Car Week, so they splashed at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering with their Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition. As the name suggests, it's a tribute to the record-setting (it's the fastest air-breathing manned aircraft in the world) spy plane and, of course, features an all-black appearance – commonly referred to 'murdered-out' among fans of West Coast tuning, personalization, and customization car culture.
Naturally, it also shares with the original Blackbird the propensity for speed, as the Czinger 21C already smashed the Circuit of The Americas production lap record by six seconds back in late 2021 and rocked the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway too in August that year. Also, with 1,250 hp and a dry weight of 1,240 kg (2,734 pounds), the regular Czinger 21C is clearly no hybrid slouch. But wait, as per the reports from the presentation, the 21C Blackbird Edition comes with an additional 100 ponies – plus an exclusive, bespoke Alcantara interior! Cool, right?
