Cutesy Komatsu Micro Excavator to Run on Swappable Honda Batteries

It’s not only the automotive world that is trying to find ways of reducing its impact on the environment. We are already witnessing the aviation industry joining the party as well and, more recently, the construction equipment one doing the same.
Just like airplanes, machinery that is used for construction work eat up a lot of fuel, and releases a lot of harmful particles in the process. Although, at least for now, it is incredibly difficult to electrify something like say the mighty Liebherr T 274, this trend has to start somewhere, and where better to do that than in the world of micro excavators?
Japanese company Komatsu is one of the biggest names of this segment, and it already presented back in 2020 such a battery-powered machine. But now it plans on going even further by teaming up with Honda to create machines that can run on swappable batteries.
Through a deal announced this week, the two will start electrifying the Komatsu PC01 micro excavator by gifting it with the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a piece of hardware that has only been around since 2018.
MPP for short, the technology is already powering a number of two-wheeled and three-wheeled scooters, but it will literally go to the next level in the excavator.
The PC01 is a nimble little machine that is mostly to be used for pipe-laying, landscaping and agricultural and livestock work, so making it electrified is not a bad idea. The two companies say they should have it ready for some demos by the spring of next year.
Separately, the two companies will be working to create a “battery-sharing system for the civil engineering and construction industry,” which in theory should open the doors for Honda’s hardware to make its way into other construction machinery and equipment.
