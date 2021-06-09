See What It's Like Being Run Over by a Haul Truck With None of the Downsides

Is anyone here fascinated by humongous mining trucks? OK, you can all put your hands down, or you won't get any work done for today. We thought so.
How could you not be? After all, they are the closest we'll ever get to a building on wheels, or a ship on land, or something that could stand a chance of scaring the aliens away. By all accounts, these things should not exist because, to a regular person, they don't make any sense. And yet, they seem to be carrying on with their work away from the public's eye, moving half the Earth's weight at a time at lumbering speeds.
When you start your working day in a haul truck, you better make sure you have all you need with you. Either that, or you'd better be in excellent physical shape because going back to your car to get a bottle of water or something will require climbing back up into the cabin, and in some cases, we're talking several flights of stairs.
We can't even begin to imagine what it's like driving this thing, and bear in mind, I did drive an articulated Caterpillar mining truck once (something I always talk about whenever the slightest opportunity presents itself). Rigid dump trucks are something else since you sit way higher, and you have the cabin tucked away on one side, meaning visibility over on the opposite side is close to zero.
However, when you're driving something like this, it's not your job to see the others, but theirs to get out of the way. Most of the time, people know better than stick around these things, particularly on their blind side. The two technicians in the video below, though, were too caught up in their task (they were reportedly called to fix the AC unit on a Suzuki SUV) and failed to predict what could happen.
Luckily, they weren't too distracted to miss the ~400-ton beast heading their way, seven-feet tire first. Realizing that a working AC unit in a completely flat SUV isn't worth the hassle, they quickly bailed out and prevented what could have been a tragedy, as well as a smear on the name of haul trucks everywhere.
As it is, we ended up with a cool video that offers the best ant simulation experience we've seen in a long time, and these guys clearly have a cool story to tell. Of course, first they'll have to explain to their boss why they couldn't drive the SUV out of the mining truck's way before beginning the repairs, and we doubt "it was hot and the AC didn't work" would be a solid excuse.
