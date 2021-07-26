Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks as Powerful as a Silverback Gorilla

For a reasons I’m not entirely sure of, the first thing that came to mind when I first laid my eyes on this custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod was a silverback gorilla. You know, the leader of some pack of lesser gorillas, older and more experienced than the rest, and sporting that tell-tale signature silver hair on their backs.
Maybe it’s the fact that the V-Rod is an old machine. First born in the Harley stables in 2001, it was on the market for long enough to apparently make a lasting impression on customs shops across the world, especially those in Europe, who don’t seem to get enough of such projects.
Or maybe it’s the fact this thing was made as a muscle bike to compete in the very powerful segment of the muscle bike, which already had some incredible entries for Japan.
And, ultimately, maybe it’s the color this thing comes in, a Nardo-grayish silvery hue that wraps around all the body elements of the two-wheeler.
The V-Rod is a custom build that came out the doors of a German garage called X-Trem. Like most other builds of its kind, it boasts a wealth of upgrades, from the custom paint we mentioned above, to the wide rear tire design.
In between we have things like custom seat, handles and mirror, unique covers where ever covers were due, a flat rear fender and specially-designed front one, and touches of black here and there to make it all stand out even more.
Mechanically, we are not being told if anything has been done to the engine, but we do know we get some upgrades elsewhere, like in the form of a BSL exhaust system, or progressive suspension shock absorbers.
As for the cost of this wheeled silverback, we’re not being told anything, but experience has taught us these things, even with minor modifications, never come cheap.
