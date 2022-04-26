Custom BMW R nineT “6DAYS66” Is a Rugged Urban G/S Made for Off-Road Conquests

Not only is the build quality top-notch, but it’s also topped with a dumbfounding color scheme.
The folks over at Unique Custom Cycles have been forging bespoke masterpieces ever since the early days of Swedish chopper culture, so it’s fairly safe to say that they know a thing or two about their trade! As a matter of fact, the crew boasts a combined experience of well over a century, and they don’t intend to rest on their laurels anytime soon.
Now, the project we’re about to examine was orchestrated by UCC’s gifted Ronna Norén – a guy whose hairstyle would make even the most hardcore of metalheads jealous. Starting with a bone-stock Urban G/S variant of BMW’s praised R nineT lineup, Ronna worked his magic to create an off-road-capable showstopper that’s as stunning as it is rugged.
After he’d gotten rid of the donor’s standard subframe, the Swede busied himself with manufacturing a custom loop-style alternative. This item supports an unobtrusive license plate holder flanked by LED blinkers, as well as the optional solo saddle and tail of an R nineT Scrambler. The following step saw the installation of higher-spec suspension hardware from Ohlins, with Retro 43 forks up front and an STX 46 monoshock at the rear.
In order to help the Beemer’s boxer-twin engine breathe a little more freely, Ronna swapped the OEM airbox with K&N inhalers. At the opposite end of the combustion cycle, the new air filters are joined by a complete Akrapovic exhaust made of stainless-steel and titanium. Up in the cockpit area, we find a Wunderlich wind deflector and one snazzy CNC-milled top clamp, on top of which you’ll see KTM risers grasping a cross-braced handlebar.
For the final touches, Motorrad’s titan received Gilles Tooling foot pegs, an aftermarket skid plate and chunky all-terrain tires. The beast was wrapped in an intricate color scheme that looks absolutely delicious, and it’s been nicknamed “6DAYS66.” This moniker hints at the International Six Days Trial hosted by Sweden in 1966, when local enduro icon Bo Rindar made an appearance with BMW’s factory racing team.
