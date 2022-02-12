Custom 2021 Model S Plaid Blitzes Quarter Miles in Camo Wrap, an AWD Stealth Bomber

We've all heard the stats by now. Zero to 60 in under two seconds, a quarter-mile time in the low nines to the high eight-second range. Acceleration forces like a race car and all the looks and tech of a proper luxury car. But if you're one of those people who couldn't pick out a make and model if you were run over with them, there's not much to tell you it's so special, apart from a few badges.

13 photos