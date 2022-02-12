Custom 2021 Model S Plaid Blitzes Quarter Miles in Camo Wrap, an AWD Stealth Bomber

We've all heard the stats by now. Zero to 60 in under two seconds, a quarter-mile time in the low nines to the high eight-second range. Acceleration forces like a race car and all the looks and tech of a proper luxury car. But if you're one of those people who couldn't pick out a make and model if you were run over with them, there's not much to tell you it's so special, apart from a few badges.
That's where this heavily modified example of a 2021 Model S for sale on eBay has us so thoroughly impressed. First things first, that camo wrap. You either absolutely love it, or you think it's so tacky it should promptly make its way back to Need For Speed Underground 2 on the Nintendo Gamecube.
If you ask us, it's an absolutely sweet wrap job that pops as if its construction is composed of the jungle itself. This is due to a thorough and expensive ceramic coating that forms a protective later that the wrap itself would normally not have in everyday environments. It's bound to keep everything looking shiny new, just as long as you wash it every so often.
The blue, powder-coated alloy wheels are a one-of-one example set of four the owner had custom created just for this car. Combine the exterior with a black interior and the iconic Plaid steering wheel, and this is a ride that hauls you-know-what with the best of them and looks absolutely wicked to boot. The owner says the lighter wheels make the car slightly more agile. As if it needed to be like that.
The price for the one-of-a-kind, no-nonsense EV sports sedan with one of the best vinyl wrap jobs we've ever seen? Well, $135,000.00 is the grand total for that privilege. That figure is before taxes and fees, mind you, so the real number could be even higher than that. Check back for more custom car profiles right here on autoevolution.
