Tesla To Set Up a Design Studio in Beijing City, Chinese Govt Records Reveal

China is the largest automotive and market globally both in terms of demand and supply. With the recent shift to EVs, the Asian giant offers a lucrative market for automakers. Tesla got wind of this and set up a factory in Shanghai. Recent Chinese government documents reveal the automaker plans to set up a China design center in Beijing.
Tesla expanded its production in China after setting up a $187.91 million factory in Shanghai. The U.S. EV manufacturer experienced a rocky start with the Chinese government at the beginning of 2021 but managed to pull through.
In 2020, the leading EV manufacturer said it planned to open a design station in China to produce China-focused vehicles reflective of the market and style. The automaker had plans of setting up a facility in Beijing or Shanghai. Recently, the Chinese capital disclosed a 2022 city work report that listed Tesla, Toyota, and Xiaomi Corp among the electric vehicle facilities in its jurisdiction.
Details regarding the facility are slim, and Tesla has not confirmed reports about the Design Studio or the facility’s location. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that government documents point to Beijing as Tesla’s design center.
Tesla is not the only EV manufacturer setting up shop in Beijing. Chinese tech company Xiaomi is setting up an electric vehicle plant in the city. According to reports, the tech giant will develop the plant in two stages, producing between 150,000 and 300,000 units per year.
Toyota also set up a research institute in Beijing to study hydrogen and green technology. The facility, in collaboration with Tsinghua University, explores automotive tech using hydrogen power and other green technology.
China is Tesla’s export hub for domestic Tesla and those heading for the European market. Its Shanghai plant began deliveries at the end of 2019 and is expanding to meet surging demands for its popular models.
