Custom 1993 Land Rover Defender Has 5 Days to Hit $100K and Be One to Remember

The old-generation Land Rover Defender is now old enough to be legally imported into the United States, courtesy of that magical little thing called the 25-year rule. And that means you should get ready for all sorts of cool Defenders of the olden days reaching the U.S., getting customized, and selling for big bucks.
The 1993 Defender we have here was shipped to the U.S. from Spain in 2019, and spent the time that has passed since in a shop, being modified and turned into the incredibly alluring beast you see here.
Still packing the original drivetrain, comprising the 2.5-liter 200Tdi turbodiesel inline-four and a five-speed manual transmission, the truck has been made more modern with the help of a new exterior paint, a tan leather interior completed with four jump seats at the rear, and a touch of mechanical upgrades, like the fitting of an Old Man Emu suspension.
The Defender was gifted here in America with a roll bar, an aftermarket grille, bumpers, lighting, and new 16-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. Inside it got things like a Puma dashboard, Kenwood stereo, Focal speakers, and a backup camera.
Despite the truck being close to three decades old, its current self is literally a newborn completed in May 2021. It is now selling on Bring a Trailer with 31 miles (50 km) on the clock, and the promise it will be delivered to the buyer with a black Exmoor canvas soft top with plastic windows.
At the time of writing, there are five days left in the bidding process, and the Defender has already ignited the attention of bidders. The highest someone is willing to offer at the moment is $70,000, making the $100k mark a real possibility, and the Defender one of the most expensive ones out there.
Still packing the original drivetrain, comprising the 2.5-liter 200Tdi turbodiesel inline-four and a five-speed manual transmission, the truck has been made more modern with the help of a new exterior paint, a tan leather interior completed with four jump seats at the rear, and a touch of mechanical upgrades, like the fitting of an Old Man Emu suspension.
The Defender was gifted here in America with a roll bar, an aftermarket grille, bumpers, lighting, and new 16-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. Inside it got things like a Puma dashboard, Kenwood stereo, Focal speakers, and a backup camera.
Despite the truck being close to three decades old, its current self is literally a newborn completed in May 2021. It is now selling on Bring a Trailer with 31 miles (50 km) on the clock, and the promise it will be delivered to the buyer with a black Exmoor canvas soft top with plastic windows.
At the time of writing, there are five days left in the bidding process, and the Defender has already ignited the attention of bidders. The highest someone is willing to offer at the moment is $70,000, making the $100k mark a real possibility, and the Defender one of the most expensive ones out there.