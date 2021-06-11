Stormtroopers Would Love This Sporty New Land Rover Defender by Startech

Meet the AMG-Tuned Diesel Passenger Van You Probably Never Knew Existed

The latest generation Land Rover Defender L663 is a fascinating off-road vehicle. Since its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, the new Defender has been very well received by the automotive media, with reviews proving widely positive. 38 photos



You can also get aluminum pedal pads branded by Startech, and if those 23-inch wheels seem too big, the tuner will also provide you with a choice of 22-inch ones, as well as two 20-inch models. Customers can opt between the 5-door Defender 110 and the 3-door Defender 90 variants, with the latter offering you a choice between coil springs or an air suspension setup, unlike its larger sibling. Both, however, are fitted with a standard ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, featuring a two-speed transfer case.Now, we’re here to talk about the Defender 90, more specifically this Startech-tuned version, which looks like something only a Stormtrooper would love. The German tuner will work its magic on both Defender variants, but the 90 is obviously the more dynamic-looking of the two.As a quick overview, Startech will add the sporty body kit (new three-piece front spoiler, rear spoiler), a set of large 23-inch Monostar E wheels, an innovative trim panel for the rear door (in place of the bulky spare wheel), plus a lowering module (35-mm/1.37-inch drop) for models equipped with the air suspension.Lowering the Defender 90 means dropping its center of gravity which aids handling. Visually, removing that spare wheel does change the Defender’s appearance a tiny bit, but we’ll let you decide whether or not it changes it for the better.Then there’s the interior, where Startech’s own upholstery shop is tasked with creating a somewhat exclusive ambiance inside your Land Rover Defender . Realistically speaking, though, these press images don’t show that big of a difference as far as the cabin is concerned, but we do like the red contrast stitching.You can also get aluminum pedal pads branded by Startech, and if those 23-inch wheels seem too big, the tuner will also provide you with a choice of 22-inch ones, as well as two 20-inch models.

