4 This Modded 1981 Honda CB900F Super Sport Is Eager to Meet Its Future Owner

2 California-Imported 1966 Ford Mustang Was Only Used for Wedding and Pub Visits

1 Treat Yourself to a Reconditioned 1983 BMW R100CS That Looks Seriously Crisp

More on this:

Custom 1974 BMW R75/6 Heads to the Adoption Center With Extra Oomph on Tap

Be the coolest rider in your neighborhood with this tastefully reworked R75/6. 17 photos



At approximately 5,000 revs, the horizontally opposed fiend can generate up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist, which travels to the rear wheel through a shaft final drive. This whole shebang allows the Beemer to cover the quarter-mile sprint in 13.5 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of about 112 mph (180 kph).



Now, I’ll point out the obvious and say the bike featured here isn’t exactly your regular 1976MY R75/6. Besides receiving an R90S’s front fairing and a repurposed fender that hails from an



A dual brake rotor setup can be seen replacing the single-disc module at the front, where you will also find refurbished forks and modern control cables. Right, that’s cool and all, but the powertrain department is where the real party’s at. The boxer-twin was honored with an assortment of high-grade items to achieve optimal performance, including 900cc pistons, reworked cylinder heads, and a Dynatek electronic ignition unit, among other goodies.



If you’re beginning to feel like you’d be delighted to see this custom R75/6 in your driveway, we’ll have you know it’s auctioned off at no reserve on In stock form, the 1974 BMW R75/6 comes equipped with an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The four-stroke mill inhales through a pair of constant-depression Bing carburetors, while its compression ratio is rated at 9.0:1. When the tachometer displays 6,200 rpm, this nasty Bavarian will produce a peak power output figure of 50 horses.At approximately 5,000 revs, the horizontally opposed fiend can generate up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist, which travels to the rear wheel through a shaft final drive. This whole shebang allows the Beemer to cover the quarter-mile sprint in 13.5 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of about 112 mph (180 kph).Now, I’ll point out the obvious and say the bike featured here isn’t exactly your regular 1976MY R75/6. Besides receiving an R90S’s front fairing and a repurposed fender that hails from an R100S , this bad boy was also treated to a fresh two-up leather saddle. Its wheels have been rebuilt using stainless-steel spokes and new bearings, while their rims were enveloped in Bridgestone rubber for good measure.A dual brake rotor setup can be seen replacing the single-disc module at the front, where you will also find refurbished forks and modern control cables. Right, that’s cool and all, but the powertrain department is where the real party’s at. The boxer-twin was honored with an assortment of high-grade items to achieve optimal performance, including 900cc pistons, reworked cylinder heads, and a Dynatek electronic ignition unit, among other goodies.If you’re beginning to feel like you’d be delighted to see this custom R75/6 in your driveway, we’ll have you know it’s auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer . Should you be interested, you ought to submit your bid until Sunday afternoon (May 30), when the auctioning period will end. At the time of this article, you’d need around six grand to top the current bid.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.