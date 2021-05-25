This Modded 1981 Honda CB900F Super Sport Is Eager to Meet Its Future Owner

4 2022 Honda Civic Compared to 2021 Civic Sedan: Here Are the Big Changes

Run the quarter-mile in under twelve seconds and look the business while you’re at it. 33 photos



The Japanese superstar is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC inline-four mill, with sixteen valves and a sizeable displacement of 901cc. This bad boy is perfectly capable of producing up to 95 untamed ponies when the tachometer hits 9,000 rpm. On the other hand, the engine will be more than happy to deliver a peak torque output figure of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) at about 8,000 spins per minute.



This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, allowing Honda’s mechanical samurai to cover the quarter-mile distance in 11.9 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph). Additionally, the ‘81 MY CB900F prides itself with a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).



Now, the machine we’re featuring here is no ordinary Super Sport. This sexy thing is packed full of modern components that’ll have it perform like a gem, as well as an array of repurposed accessories outsourced by its previous owner. These include rectangular mirrors, a V65 Magna’s headlight and a fresh set of grips.



In terms of performance enhancements, the inline-four powerplant was treated to K&N air filters and a new four-into-one exhaust system that wears a SuperTrapp muffler. Last but not least, the standard shock absorbers have been discarded in favor of premium piggyback alternatives from Ohlins.



All things considered, this CB900F seems pretty exciting, right? Well, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s currently up for grabs at no reserve on I’m going to be as straightforward as I can here; the 1981 Honda CB900F Super Sport was a genuine marvel, and it can still be classified as a beast by today's standards. It is more commonly referred to as Bol d’Or, as the bike was soon renamed after the annual endurance racing event held in France.The Japanese superstar is brought to life by an air-cooledinline-four mill, with sixteen valves and a sizeable displacement of 901cc. This bad boy is perfectly capable of producing up to 95 untamed ponies when the tachometer hits 9,000 rpm. On the other hand, the engine will be more than happy to deliver a peak torque output figure of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) at about 8,000 spins per minute.This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, allowing Honda’s mechanical samurai to cover the quarter-mile distance in 11.9 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph). Additionally, the ‘81 MY CB900F prides itself with a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).Now, the machine we’re featuring here is no ordinary Super Sport. This sexy thing is packed full of modern components that’ll have it perform like a gem, as well as an array of repurposed accessories outsourced by its previous owner. These include rectangular mirrors, a V65 Magna’s headlight and a fresh set of grips.In terms of performance enhancements, the inline-four powerplant was treated to K&N air filters and a new four-into-one exhaust system that wears a SuperTrapp muffler. Last but not least, the standard shock absorbers have been discarded in favor of premium piggyback alternatives from Ohlins.All things considered, this CB900F seems pretty exciting, right? Well, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s currently up for grabs at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , and the auctioning period is open until Monday, May 31. For the time being, you’d need just about three grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at $2,755.

