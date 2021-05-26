Treat Yourself to A Reconditioned 1983 BMW R100CS That Looks Seriously Crisp

Little Island, the $260 Million Floating Park, Welcomes First Visitors

Ladies and gents, here’s your chance to own the retro Beemer you’ve been dreaming about. 16 photos



The gem you’re seeing in these photos is a 1983 model from



Bavaria’s ‘83 MY beast houses an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill within its steel double cradle frame. The four-stroke powerplant prides itself with a compression ratio of 9.5:1, dual constant-depression Bing carbs and two valves per cylinder. At around 7,000 rpm, this nasty animal is good for up to 70 hp, while a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be achieved at 6,000 revs.



A five-speed transmission delivers the engine’s force to a shaft final drive, enabling the R100CS to run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 105 mph (169 kph). Lastly, its top speed is generously rated at 123 mph (198 kph). In our day and age, the aforementioned statistics can’t be described as impressive and that’s perfectly fine, because riding this Bavarian will still prove to be an exhilarating experience.



However, the bike we’re featuring here isn’t exactly stock, having received an assortment of higher-spec components for improved handling, as well as a comprehensive powertrain overhaul. Its boxer-twin leviathan was blessed with fresh spark plugs, a Ducati regulator/rectifier and modern ignition wiring, while the gearbox and Bing carburetors have been rebuilt for good measure.



You will also find a new steering damper, twin Ikon shock absorbers and a high-grade brake master cylinder. Finally, we spot a pair of youthful tires hugging the standard wheels on both ends. Although the German fiend won't be scoring any points in the low-mileage department, we'd still encourage that you head over to Bring A Trailer for a thorough inspection of this R100CS

