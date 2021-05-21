Epic BMW Speedster Render Blends E30 Front End With a Widebody E93 Shell

Ever thought about what an E90-series BMW would look like with a widebody kit, the front fascia of an E30 3-Series, and a Speedster design? Neither have we, which is why this render has taken us completely by surprise.
Keep in mind, speedsters are starting to gain a lot of popularity right now, which is impressive given the fact that there aren’t that many of them to go around—just the Ferrari SP1 and SP2 Monza, the McLaren Elva, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and the Lamborghini SC20.
If you’re still wondering what a speedster actually is, think roadster but without a windshield, pillars, or roof of any type. These cars are two-seaters (sometimes just one seat, like on the SP1), and they’re best used on the race track, although every single one of those examples above is technically street legal, depending on where you live.
Also, keep in mind that these are open-top cars of a permanent nature. So when we said no roof, we really mean no roof.
Now back to this render by Kasim Tlibekov. We actually like the design and the proportions. It doesn’t look nonsensical, as in a coachbuilder could probably pull it off—if there was a demand for it, that is. The only thing that doesn’t really fit is the E30-generation front fascia. Sure, it’s interesting and quirky as a design exercise, but it doesn’t do anything to help the styling of this Speedster.
One thing we’re pretty sure of, this car would be really fun to drive out in the real world, especially with an E93 M3 engine under its hood. As a reminder, that would be a high-revving naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 unit, rated at 414 hp (420 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
Buyers would choose between a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual, but for the purposes of a track-focused Speedster, we think we'd actually prefer the latter.
