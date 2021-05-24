6K-Mile 2005 BMW R1100S BoxerCup Replika Is Looking for A New Place to Settle

Oshkosh Armored LVSR Comes in Three Flavors: Cargo, Tractor, and The Wrecker

We’ve got some excellent news to share with you; this sexy thing is auctioned off at no reserve as we speak. 26 photos SOHC boxer-twin powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,085cc. Additionally, the twin-cooled colossus prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 11.3:1.



At 7,500 rpm, this vicious piece of Bavarian machinery delivers 97 hp, while it achieves a generous torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) at approximately 5,750 spins per minute. A six-speed transmission is tasked with routing the engine’s oomph to a shaft final drive, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).



The German creature is fully capable of covering the quarter-mile distance in just 11.9 face-melting seconds. Suspension duties are handled by a Telelever setup at the front, along with a single-sided alloy swingarm and a Paralever module on the opposite end. Stopping power comes from dual 320-mm (13-inch) brake discs up front and a single 276-mm (10.9-inch) rotor at the rear.



All things considered,



BMW's R1100S is a genuine wonder. If you agree with that statement, then you'll be delighted to learn that a spotless BoxerCup Replika is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The auctioning period is open until Thursday afternoon (May 27), and the current bid on this machine is $6,200.

It comes equipped with an array of aftermarket goodies, including a complete Remus exhaust system, a ZTechnik windshield, and one snazzy two-up saddle from Sargent. Furthermore, the bike you see here received a new battery and fresh fluids in preparation for the sale. As if this wasn't already good enough, the beast's six-digit odometer indicates that it's only been ridden for about 6,000 miles (just under 10,000 km).