6K-Mile 2005 BMW R1100S BoxerCup Replika Is Looking for A New Place to Settle

We’ve got some excellent news to share with you; this sexy thing is auctioned off at no reserve as we speak.
BMW Motorrad’s 2005MY R1100S BoxerCup Replika is the very definition of a mechanical monstrosity. Within its steel skeleton, this bad boy carries a feral SOHC boxer-twin powerplant that boasts four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,085cc. Additionally, the twin-cooled colossus prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 11.3:1.
At 7,500 rpm, this vicious piece of Bavarian machinery delivers 97 hp, while it achieves a generous torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) at approximately 5,750 spins per minute. A six-speed transmission is tasked with routing the engine’s oomph to a shaft final drive, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
The German creature is fully capable of covering the quarter-mile distance in just 11.9 face-melting seconds. Suspension duties are handled by a Telelever setup at the front, along with a single-sided alloy swingarm and a Paralever module on the opposite end. Stopping power comes from dual 320-mm (13-inch) brake discs up front and a single 276-mm (10.9-inch) rotor at the rear.
All things considered, BMW’s R1100S is a genuine wonder. If you agree with that statement, then you’ll be delighted to learn that a spotless BoxerCup Replika is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The auctioning period is open until Thursday afternoon (May 27), and the current bid on this machine is $6,200.
It comes equipped with an array of aftermarket goodies, including a complete Remus exhaust system, a ZTechnik windshield, and one snazzy two-up saddle from Sargent. Furthermore, the bike you see here received a new battery and fresh fluids in preparation for the sale. As if this wasn’t already good enough, the beast’s six-digit odometer indicates that it’s only been ridden for about 6,000 miles (just under 10,000 km).
At 7,500 rpm, this vicious piece of Bavarian machinery delivers 97 hp, while it achieves a generous torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) at approximately 5,750 spins per minute. A six-speed transmission is tasked with routing the engine’s oomph to a shaft final drive, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
The German creature is fully capable of covering the quarter-mile distance in just 11.9 face-melting seconds. Suspension duties are handled by a Telelever setup at the front, along with a single-sided alloy swingarm and a Paralever module on the opposite end. Stopping power comes from dual 320-mm (13-inch) brake discs up front and a single 276-mm (10.9-inch) rotor at the rear.
All things considered, BMW’s R1100S is a genuine wonder. If you agree with that statement, then you’ll be delighted to learn that a spotless BoxerCup Replika is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The auctioning period is open until Thursday afternoon (May 27), and the current bid on this machine is $6,200.
It comes equipped with an array of aftermarket goodies, including a complete Remus exhaust system, a ZTechnik windshield, and one snazzy two-up saddle from Sargent. Furthermore, the bike you see here received a new battery and fresh fluids in preparation for the sale. As if this wasn’t already good enough, the beast’s six-digit odometer indicates that it’s only been ridden for about 6,000 miles (just under 10,000 km).