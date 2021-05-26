Original-Drivetrain 1968 Ford Mustang GT Is a $143K Time Capsule

Our focused journey through the world of the Ford Mustang is quickly coming to an end. Throughout May, as part of our Mustang Month coverage, we brought Ford’s iconic machine into the spotlight more than anything else, in all its incarnations, and we only have a few more days left to enjoy the best vehicles the decades-old family has to offer.
For Mustang lovers, it’s been a very hot month, and not only because we're doing a special coverage on the car. Aside from that, and from what Ford itself has to offer, one of the largest car sales, with tons of Mustangs, took place in Indianapolis last week, so we had plenty to talk about.
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback we have here was part of that lot of cars sold by Mecum, and a great representative of the breed. We’re talking about a Wimbledon White over red example that was kept as close to the original as possible, and as a result managed to net $143,000 during the event.
The car comes with the original powertrain, consisting of the 428ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet engine linked to the native 4-speed original transmission. The engine was rated back in the day at 335 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, and it presently shows just 31,000 miles (50,000 km) of use.
Aside for all of the above and the fact the Mustang sports the original body panels and spot welds, it also is fitted with the GT Equipment group, that brings things like grille-mounted fog lights, steel wheels with GT hubcaps, and a pop-open GT gas cap.
As said, this particular Mustang was sold last week for $143k. That’s a bit under the maximum price the seller was hoping to get for it, which was $165k, but still convincing enough to let it go.
