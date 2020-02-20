Cupra Formentor Production Model Coming to Geneva, 310 HP 2.0L Turbo Is Likely

The Formentor concept pointed the way for many of the design changes we see on today's SEAT models. As we pointed out at the time, almost all its interior made it into the new Leon hatchback.
Today, we learned that the concept is ready for mass production and will be shown less than two weeks from now at the Geneva Motor Show. It's going to share the stage with a bunch of Cupra Leon models and the non-performance versions of the car.
What's funny is the Formentor will go on sale during the third quarter, before the Cupra Leon. We think the brand wants to offer this standalone model first, as it sets it apart from the SEAT family.
While no further details are available, we believe the Formentor will be like a jacked-up version of the Leon, similar to the Mazda3/CX-30. Our spyshots of the production prototype suggested it's nowhere near as tall as the Ateca or other crossovers of this class.
None of that bothers us, since it makes for better design and indirectly confirms the engines from the Cupra Leon will be available here. You see, the Formentor Concept was the first to preview a new 245 horsepower plug-in hybrid 1.4-liter system that will soon power all their warm hatchbacks - Cupra, Golf GTE, Octavia RS iV.
This should still be available, but the prototype we saw winter testing had big ventilated disks, large exhausts and no opening for the charging port. In short, this looked like a 300 horsepower AWD crossover, similar to the Cupra Ateca. Today, SEAT confirmed a 310 hp AWD setup for the Leon, so despite having to meet low emissions targets, the company was able to squeeze in hardcore models.
The Leon had two more versions, with 245 or 300 hp, both sending power to the front. At this point, it's unclear if these will be available in the Formentor. And what about a diesel? The 240 hp bi-turbo TDI from the Skoda Kodiaq RS would be an interesting match for Cupra's first bespoke vehicle.
