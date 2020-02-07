2020 Cupra Ateca Limited Edition UK Pricing Announced, It’s Not Cheap

Here Is the World’s First Floating Eco-Lux Hotel Suite, Worthy of a Bond Villain

As you're well aware, the special-edition Cupra Ateca knows as the Limited Edition will number 1,999 units . Of those, 100 are heading to the United Kingdom. And of those, only 20 will feature the Akrapovic sports exhaust system. 16 photos



From the Volkswagen Group, the most obvious contenders are the Audi RS Q3 at £52,450 and Volkswagen T-Roc R at £38,450 on-the-road. The latter matches the Cupra by featuring the same engine, transmission, and all-wheel-drive system but the four-ringed automaker takes the cake with a five-cylinder turbo.



Customers can also specify the Limited Edition with ABT Sportsline modifications to the



Naught to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) takes 4.9 seconds thanks to 4Drive all-wheel drive, and the Cupra’s velocity peaks at 153 mph (246 km/h). Opting for the titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic shaves off 7 kilograms (15 pounds), and this upgrade further promises “a more visceral aural experience.”



The Ateca in both SEAT and Cupra flavors is manufactured in the Czech Republic at the Kvasiny plant. Skoda builds a number of products there as well, including the badge-engineered sibling of the Ateca – the Karoq crossover.



In other news, have you heard the Formentor is inching closer to its world premiere? The carparazzi have spied a pre-production prototype doing its thing in sub-zero weather, but there's still no confirmation about what's hiding under the hood. Some say we'll be treated to a 1.4-liter PHEV while others suggest the 2.0-liter TSI from the Ateca will have to make do.

