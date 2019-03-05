Cupra Formentor Concept Looks Like a Regular SEAT at Geneva 2019

HP

It was long rumored that the next Cupra model was going to be a bespoke coupe-style crossover, so the Formentor arrived right on schedule. But it's not like all the other Cupras. Power comes from a PHEV drive with 245, probably consisting of a 1.5-liter TSI with an output of 110 kW (150 hp) and an electric motor providing 75 kW (102 hp).Charing takes place using a socket on the front left fender, and all 13 kWh should be topped off in about 2.5 hours. Using this, the Cupra crossover should be able to do about 70 km in pure EV mode, emit an average of about 40 grams of CO2 and sprint to 100 km/h in about 7.5 seconds... not at the same time.Our data is speculative but still based on what VW Group is developing. If you want a pure electric car, SEAT has one of those too, in the form of the el-Born concept.The best view of this car is from the back, where you're reminded of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV, thanks to a special interaction between the diffuser and the quad exhaust system. Also, that's the weirdest trunk opening we've seen in a long time.In any case, knowing that the Formentor was virtually a production car in disguise, we took another look at the interior and found blue leather seats and door trim, which seems to be the next Cupra color after black Alcantara with white piping.The infotainment is the same as on the el-Born, so you're probably going to see it on the next Leon, along with that steering wheel. The DSG shifter has shrunk to the size of a toggle.