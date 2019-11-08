autoevolution
 

2021 Cupra Leon Spied at 'Ring, Could Have Mild-Hybrid 2-Liter

8 Nov 2019, 20:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We've just barely caught a few glimpses of the 2021 Golf GTI, but the new Cupra Leon has been spotted out and about several times already. This video is our best insight yet into what powers the beast.
17 photos
2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing2020 Cupra Leon ST Arrives at Nurburgring for Hot Wagon Testing
This is quite a controversial little subject, as the boss of the Cupra brand went on the record saying that a hot new Leon would come out in 2020 with a 245 horsepower hybrid engine. Straight away, that's a significant reduction in power, which is unusual for the performance car world.

Ferraris, Porsches, and Lambos all get increasingly more power. Of course, Cupra can't take advantage of the boutique automaker laws, so it now needs to meet certain emissions targets.

The most obvious powertrain has already been shown. It's a 1.4-liter turbo with a large electric motor and battery pack which together form a plug-in system. It's already been confirmed for the Golf, but also previewed by the Skoda Vision RS and Cupra's Formentor concept.

But this prototype doesn't sound like a 1.4-liter would plus the dual exhaust tips would be overkill on a PHEV like that. So we believe Cupra is using a relatively new system, based on a 2-liter which it will share with the next Golf GTI. Like nearly all Golf models, this will take advantage of a mild-hybrid architecture that stores recuperated brake energy in a battery under the seat.

If we're correct, the 245 horsepower Cupra Leon will be slower than its predecessors but still easy to modify. Also, the wagon version has been seen with twice the number of exhaust tips and an AWD system, so 300 horsepower is still possible.

Outside of die-hard fans, people aren't too interested in Cupras, but we think the interior of the new model will change that. It's going to have dual screens, cooler tech and possibly even colored Alcantara.

2021 Cupra Leon Leon Cupra hybrid Cupra spyshots spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Cowboy Cadillac: The Legacy of Chevy's El CaminoCowboy Cadillac: The Legacy of Chevy's El Camino
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
SEAT models:
SEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric MiniSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day