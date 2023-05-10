Cruise Like a Gentleman Onboard the Modern-Classic 'Aquarella'

Those who aren't longing for long, expedition-style cruises but still demand luxurious comfort and a style to match don't need to look for a superyacht. Large enough to provide the best accommodation at sea yet sleek enough to take advantage of all the perks that are off-limits for huge vessels, the British Aquarella would be a great choice for a yachting enthusiast with a couple of millions to spare.
Can't decide between a classic and a modern build? Luckily, there's a perfect solution for yachting because plenty of pleasure craft that combine these qualities are available on the market. Most of the time, the term modern-classic refers to a vessel initially built in the '80s or '90s and refitted in recent years. It can also describe a yacht built after the year 2000, with a marked classical inspiration.
Aquarella was built in the mid-90s, although you could hardly tell. It had many names throughout its long life, indicating frequent ownership changes. The original name was Lady Tiffany, perfectly in line with its British heritage. Subsequently, it became known as Tiffany, Blue Thunder, and Rospiya until gaining its current name, Aquarella.
At 137 feet (42 meters), this beautiful boat with long, elegant lines is close to the 50-meter (164 feet) mark (disputed by many) that separates superyachts from yachts. This size translates to spacious indoor and outdoor socializing areas, generous accommodation, and considerable storage space for water toys. The latter is key for successful charter operations.
This British yacht became known only after becoming reborn in 2018, following an extensive refit. The history of the original Lady Tiffany is shrouded in mystery. All we know is that it was delivered by the Devonport shipyard in 1995, known as DML at the time, featuring a design by Michael Peters. It was first refitted in 2009 but became what it is today in 2018.
The extensive refit kept its classic ambiance while adding a modern twist. The fresh interiors, styled by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design, revealed a sophisticated selection of materials you'd typically find on superyachts. Precious woods, white marble, and elegant furnishings in monochrome tones create a minimalistic, peaceful atmosphere onboard.
The same understated elegance, perfectly suitable for the idea of a modern-day gentleman's yacht, shines through in each stateroom. The spacious master suite is the crown jewel in Aquarella's five-cabin configuration. It reveals a sprawling bed, a precious en-suite bathroom, and a cozy seating area. The VIP suite and the double cabin feature double beds, en-suite bathrooms, and large windows. The triple cabin is fitted with single beds and smaller portholes. All the cabins were upgraded with state-of-the-art entertainment systems and big TV screens. The Aquarella can welcome 11 to 12 guests onboard and a seven-member crew onboard.
Speaking of fun, this modern classic can house an impressive range of water toys, including jet skis and kayaks. It's also a winner when it comes to adrenaline-pumping cruising. Equipped with twin MTU diesel engines and Naiad zero-speed stabilizers, the Aquarella can offer the most comfortable ride even when cutting through the waves at 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph).
However, don't expect it to cross the Atlantic. Its range doesn't go beyond 2,000 nautical miles (3,704 km), which it can cover at a higher speed than most yachts.
At the moment, Aquarella is gearing up to change its name once again. The British yacht is up for grabs and could easily be considered a bargain. For a little under €3 million ($3.3 million), its future owner will get a spacious vessel that looks stunning and offers all the modern amenities of younger yachts. Not to mention that it's also ready for successful charter operations, which makes it a potentially significant investment.
Like most luxury pleasure craft these days, Aquarella is also specifically equipped for the charter market. It's rare to find superyacht owners that use their luxury toys exclusively. More often, these custom-made floating mansions double as investment tools. With infamously high maintenance and refueling costs per year, it's no wonder. Plus, all boats need to use their muscles in order to stay to shape. Most owners can consider themselves lucky if they spend a month onboard every year, which is why charter activities can help keep their yachts active.
Aquarella's generous dimensions also allow for large relaxation areas on both the foredeck and the sundeck, perfect for dining in open-air. The main salon is a beautiful open-plan area that feels even more spacious thanks to the tall windows that seem to invite the outdoors in. Two 42-inch plasma TV screens and a surround sound system enliven the atmosphere when it's time for fun.
Lastly, Aquarella can be seen as a piece of British yacht-making history. In 2010, Pendennis acquired Devonport Yachts and renamed it Pendennis Plus. This makes Aquarella one of the few yachts in operation today, built under the Devonport brand.