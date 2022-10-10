Creepy-Looking Coffin Car Has a Lid Instead of Doors, Is Powered by a Pulsejet Engine

With a design that gives you the chills and makes you think twice if you want to hop in it for a ride, the Coffin Car looks like another Crazy Rocketman winner. It is powered by a pulsejet engine and is almost ready to become an internet sensation.
Robert Maddox, a.k.a. the Crazy Rocketman, as he goes on his YouTube channel, is a content creator. Hits, likes, and subscribers are all important to him, and his latest build looks like it’s going to get him more of the above. With Halloween just around the corner, Maddox wanted to come up with a contraption that’s in tune with the holiday. Enter the bone-chilling Coffin Car, powered by a 100-pound thrust pulsejet engine running on propane and diesel.
For those who are unfamiliar with this guy’s work, the Crazy Rocketman describes himself as a designer and builder of the largest pulsejet engines in the world, from 14 lbs of thrust to 1,000 lbs. In his 60s now, Maddox has a vast portfolio of builds, strapping these engines to anything from bikes to trikes, go-karts, skateboards, cars, you name it. He’s made lots of TV appearances over the years and sold a lot of his flame-throwing machines. Lately though, he’s been focusing on creating content for his YouTube channel and his fans can’t seem to have enough of it.
The Crazy Rocketman’s latest creation is the Coffin Car. Its body consists of a 7 ft (2.1 m) coffin made of Baltic birch plywood. It still needs a paint job, although I doubt it will make it look like less of a death machine. It also comes with some creepy coffin handles, a steering wheel, and a go-kart, independent rear axle. Instead of doors, you have a coffin lid that you have to open to get in and out of the car.
Maddox built the Coffin Car in just four days and plans to take it out for a drive as soon as he's done adding the final touches. Meanwhile, you can have a better look at it in the video below.
