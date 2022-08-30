This Twin Jet Engine Trike Is Not a Three-Wheeler You'd Ever Dare to Take for a City Ride

Old age makes most people mellower, but there are also exceptions to the rule. And the Crazy Rocketman tops them all, with his daredevil attitude and his constant playing with fire. Literally. His latest creation is a twin jet engine trike and it’s no less bone-chilling than any of his other builds.
Robert Maddox is definitely an Internet sensation because it is not every day that you get to see a white-bearded man in his 60s riding homemade flame-throwers through the desert with an insatiable appetite for speed and adrenaline. Maddox became obsessed with thrust-powered machines from his young childhood. The kid who built his first rocket-powered balsa wood airplane when he was 10 years old, later found a passion for making a variety of pulsejet engine-based vehicles.
The Crazy Rocketman, as he calls himself on his YouTube channel, straps these engines on anything he can, from bikes to go-karts, skateboards, and now, trikes. His creations gained him a global reputation, with Maddox appearing on Mythbusters and Jesse James’ Monster Garage, to offer just a few examples.
The DIY three-wheeler you see in the images is his latest build, and it is almost ready to hit the barren lands of Cedarville, California. He calls this one the twin jet engine trike and he just fired it up to test it.
According to the Crazy Rocketman, this new death machine of his should be able to hit over 70 mph (112 kph). The trike can push his kart which weighs four and a half more (about 50 to 55 lb/22 to 25 kg) than the trike. The three-wheeler has a light, paper-thin, one-inch 4130 chromoly frame and two separate engines that have been welded together and run as one. Maddox used a go-kart axle for the trike and bought a mini bike seat for it.
Check out the twin jet engine trike from hell in the video below.
