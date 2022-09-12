Crazy Rocketman Takes His Latest Jet Engine-Powered Death Machine on Its First Road Ride

More on this:

1 This Twin Jet Engine Trike Is Not a Three-Wheeler You'd Ever Dare to Take for a City Ride

2 Desert Rat Flamethrower Is Eager to Fire Up Its Valved Pulsejet Engine and Put On a Show

3 A Melted Engine Is No Reason to Stop Driving Your Jet Kart Through the Desert

4 The Rocketman Has a Blast on His ACME Pulsejet Engine-Powered Skateboard, Hits 50 Mph

5 Pulsejet Engine-Powered Kart From Hell Goes Full Throttle Spitting Fire Through the Desert