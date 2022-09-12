Crazy Rocketman Takes His Latest Jet Engine-Powered Death Machine on Its First Road Ride

About two weeks ago, Robert Maddox, a.k.a. the Crazy Rocketman by his internet moniker, introduced us to his latest contraption: a twin jet engine trike that puts to shame most other three-wheelers out there. Now we get to see the death machine on its first ride on the road.
Robert Maddox loves rockets and building insane vehicles that run on pulsejet engines, so his nickname couldn’t be more appropriate. And while he keeps on doing the same old thing all over again, the internet doesn’t seem to get bored with the Crazy Rocketman’s homemade machines.
Maddox insists on proving that almost anything can be powered by a jet engine, which is why he keeps on strapping them on anything that can move. His portfolio includes all sorts of insane builds, from pulsejet bikes and cars to flame-spitting go-karts, skateboards, trikes, you name it. And these machines are not just made for pictures or as museum exhibits. They are functional vehicles that he tests and enjoys personally. He’s even got a favorite spot in the desert for his test drives, in Cedarville, California, where nobody bothers him and he can go full throttle.
The guy’s latest build is a twin jet engine three-wheeler, whose design is not its best-selling feature. According to its maker, the trike from hell can hit over 70 mph (112 kph), which is not exactly street legal, but who in their right mind would use something like this for their urban commutes anyway…
Maddox’s jet engine trike features a go-kart axle, a thin, 4130 Chromoly frame, and runs on two separate engines that he welded together to work as one. It has a mini bike saddle and since the last time I saw it, the Crazy Rocketman gave it a purple paint job.
Check out the rocket trike’s first road ride below.
