Nevertheless, this track special might just return to the road. You see, the bent toy recently landed in the hands of a collision repair specialist based in Florida. And the company, which is approved by Porsche, looks prepared to make good use of the thing.The specialist posted media of the damaged 911 GT3 RS on Instagram, but a key clue towards a potential revival comes from the comments section of a post - asked whether this Zuffenhausen machine is totaled or not, the company delivered an inspirational reply: "we got that touch... stay tuned!"Note that the damage on the 520 horsepower machine is hefty, from the ruined front end to the deployed driver airbag. Nevertheless, it seems that the all-important posterior, which houses the naturally aspirated flat-six and the PDK dual-clutch tranny, hasn't been directly touched by the accident.Then again, there would be some serious reasons for brining this puppy back to life. For one thing, we're talking about a rare Neunelfer flavor (the Rennsport badge speaks for itself).And there's also the configuration, with this example packing plenty of options. For instance, we can notice the Weissach Package (unfortunately, the accident ruined the carbon hood, among others), the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) and the full-LED headlights, among others.The beast is dressed in Lizard Green, which happens to be its launch color, while the hue is also used to decorate the wheels (these are the standard alloys, not the magnesium pieces, though).For the record, the price of this 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was a six-figure adventure that started with a "6" (without any options, the 3RS kicks off at $187,500).