Crashed Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Its Engine Listed On eBay For $14,000

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
is an overwhelming car in the wrong hands, more so if the butter-fingered driver goes all in by engaging Race mode. And as it’s often the case with super sedans of this caliber, a handful of Quadrifoglio-spec models have been crashed on either side of the Atlantic. This is one of those cars.
Or should I say, just the engine of a Giulia Quadrifoglio? Listed on eBay
by United States-based member persis_exoticas, the seller wants $14,000 on the slightly used and abused twin-turbo V6. As per the description of the ad, the engine comes from a U.S.-spec vehicle with 5,000 miles on the odo.
A simple VIN check reveals that the car has a salvage certificate
of title, with the primary damage attributed to a rollover incident. It’s necessary to mention that the seller didn’t bother to mention this particularity, nor did he provide info on the condition of the Ferrari-derived lump. However, the sole photo of the mill testifies to a severely damaged radiator and no engine cover.
The intercoolers and some piping could’ve been damaged as well, but there’s no telling if that’s the case for sure from a low-resolution photo of an engine bay splattered with dirt. The 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft motor, however, is a pretty damn fine proposition for an expert mechanic with a project car.
As the seller mentions, the F154 V6 is perfect for swapping in an “old Alfa or Fiat,”
although it’s easier said than done if you take a minute and think about how much know-how and elbow grease it takes to do such a thing. If only it would fit in the engine bay of a Spider Duetto, that'd be a neat swap.
On that note, $14,000 accounts for the engine and the Giulia Quadrifoglio's ZF-developed 8-speed automatic transmission, plus all the attached accessories. What's more, a 6-month warranty is on the menu as well.