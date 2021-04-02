Corvette C7 Gets Playfully Rendered as Lightning McQueen and It Definitely Works

Whether you have kids or not, odds are you know at least a little bit about Disney’s Cars animated movie franchise. Produced by Pixar Animations, it stars a character named Lightning McQueen, which was said to have been designed after a Le Mans endurance racer mixed with a stock car.
The result has always been somewhat Corvette-ish, which is why we’re glad to finally see somebody render one of the world’s most famous cartoon race cars as a real Corvette C7—or rather the other way around.
Responsible for this illustration is artist Oscar Vargas, who took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with Disney for an upcoming Cars 4 movie. It was, of course, an April Fool’s prank, but that didn’t stop us from admiring his work.
In order to get the C7 Corvette to look more like Lightning McQueen, Vargas added a pair of bulging eyes on the windshield, snarky little grin on the front fascia, chunky “Lightyear” tires like the ones worn by the animated character, lightning-theme based decals, and a large rear wing.
In reality, and we’re using the term "reality" very loosely here, McQueen’s rear end mostly features a ducktail spoiler instead of a traditional wing. He did get a wing in Cars 2, but in the first and third movies, his creators went with the ducktail design. The same goes for the original Cars: The Video Game.
Even though this is a render, it’s definitely the best depiction of Lightning McQueen we’ve seen using a real car as a blueprint. It’s even better than the McQueen wrap used on this Dodge Challenger a few years back, especially since the character looks nothing like a Challenger.
As for whether or not Cars 4 is actually happening, there's no official word at the moment. However, it's somewhat unlikely that we've seen the last of Lightning McQueen on the big screen.
