Dodge Challenger Gets Lightning McQueen Wrap for Muscle Glory

Here's a question for you: which of the muscle cars that can currently be found in showrooms is the most fitting for the role of a real-life Lighting McQueen?

However, a Dodge Challenger owner had a different version of this story, deciding that his Mopar machine must impersonate the famous animation hero.



As such, the aficionado commissioned a full LM wrap. The result, which you can check out in the image gallery above, goes above the vynil goodies on the car - speaking of the latter, our favorite bit has to be the mouth adorning the front apron of the Dodge.



For one thing, the rather discreet bootlid spoiler of the



Then we have the wheels. The custom shoes of this Challenger come dressed in the same color as the body of the muscle car, while the white branding on the tires brings the machine closer to its inspiration source.



The design of the wrap we have here comes from



The images showing us this muscle star don't allow us to take a peek inside the machine, but, given the eye-catching exterior, those seeking animation thrills can easily achieve their goal.



