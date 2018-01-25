Dodge Challenger Gets Lightning McQueen Wrap for Muscle Glory

autoevolution
 

Here's a question for you: which of the muscle cars that can currently be found in showrooms is the most fitting for the role of a real-life Lighting McQueen?
Given the all-out dedication of the main character from the Cars movie, perhaps the 1LE incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with its 7:16 Nurburgring lap time, can be the answer.

However, a Dodge Challenger owner had a different version of this story, deciding that his Mopar machine must impersonate the famous animation hero.

As such, the aficionado commissioned a full LM wrap. The result, which you can check out in the image gallery above, goes above the vynil goodies on the car - speaking of the latter, our favorite bit has to be the mouth adorning the front apron of the Dodge.

For one thing, the rather discreet bootlid spoiler of the Challenger now serves as a base for a NASCAR-like tail, one that completely transforms the appearance of the vehicle. Of course, this element also has aerodynamic implications, but this is another story for another time.

Then we have the wheels. The custom shoes of this Challenger come dressed in the same color as the body of the muscle car, while the white branding on the tires brings the machine closer to its inspiration source.

The design of the wrap we have here comes from Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose creations we've featured on multiple occasions (among others, the man adores weathered designs destined for Porsche Neunelfers). As for the second skin job itself, this was handled by Auto Trim Hawaii.

The images showing us this muscle star don't allow us to take a peek inside the machine, but, given the eye-catching exterior, those seeking animation thrills can easily achieve their goal.

P.S.: Here's a 2015 Ford Mustang that has taken on the role of Lightning McQueen three years ago.
